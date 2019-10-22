Sam Darnold states obvious: “It was a rough night out there”

Sam Darnold was seeing dead people. Believe it or not, it wasn’t just the Jets offense.

The Jets quarterback had a forgettable night for many reasons, but being caught by ESPN microphones saying he was “seeing ghosts” was near the top of the list, as he followed up on a brilliant game against the Cowboys last week by being terrible in a 33-0 loss to the Patriots.

Darnold turned the ball over five times (four interceptions and a fumble), and had a 3.6 passer rating, completing 11-of-30 passes for 86 yards.

“I just got to see the field a lot better,” Darnold said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “It was a rough night out there. . . .

“I definitely think I was pressing too hard. Trying to get a 24-point score in one play. I just got to take it one play at a time and continue to play the game the way it’s meant to be played.”

While the result wasn’t all on Darnold, his play stood out among the horror stories, and his on-mike admission of the supernatural will go down in Jets lore — his own version of the Butt Fumble, which will haunt him for years to come.