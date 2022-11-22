The Panthers are turning to their third starting quarterback of the season.

Sam Darnold will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the Broncos, interim coach Steve Wilks has decided.

After arriving in a trade with the Jets, Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last season. But he opened this season on injured reserve and hasn’t played at all this year. Now he’ll get an opportunity to show what he can do as the season winds down and he heads into free agency in 2023.

P.J. Walker remains unable to play with a high ankle sprain. Baker Mayfield, who arrived this offseason in a trade with the Browns, has played poorly this year, and his benching is no surprise.

Sam Darnold to start for Panthers on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk