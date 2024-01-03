Sam Darnold will start for 49ers on Sunday

It's gonna be Sam Darnold vs. Carson Wentz in Week 18.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that Darnold will start against the Rams in the season finale. A report earlier in the day said that Wentz has been tabbed by Rams head coach Sean McVay to start in place of Matthew Stafford.

The 49ers are locked into the top seed and Brock Purdy has dealt with stingers in recent weeks. The 49ers have also ruled running back Christian McCaffrey out for this weekend.

Darnold signed with the 49ers this offseason and beat out Trey Lance for the No. 2 job. He has appeared in nine games and he's gone 12-of-20 for 108 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in those relief appearances.