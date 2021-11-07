Sam Darnold is seeing ghosts again

Back in 2019 in a game against the New England Patriots, then-Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was caught in a moment of self-reflection on the sideline after throwing an interception, commenting that he was “seeing ghosts” on the field.

Darnold is wearing a different uniform these days, but the Patriots are the same ghosts to him.

Just when it looked like Darnold and the Carolina Panthers were going to get some points early in the second half against the visiting Patriots, Darnold rolled out to his left and attempted a throw in the direction of tight end Dan Arnold.

It did not find its intended target:

On this Smash concept, Darnold somehow manages to throw right to cornerback J.C. Jackson, who is splitting the difference between the tight end in the flat and the deeper receivers downfield. Instead of the Panthers potentially tying the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, the Patriots had six points of their own thanks to Jackson’s return.

Darnold was not done turning it over. On the ensuing Carolina possession, the quarterback tried to attack the middle of the field. Linebacker Jamie Collins, who recently returned to New England, had a different idea:

In recent weeks, the calls have gotten louder for the Panthers to make a change at quarterback. Darnold worked back from a concussion to make the start today against the Patriots, but he threw three interceptions in a Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and interceptions in losses against the Vikings and the Giants in Weeks 6 and 7.

With this pair of interceptions today, the calls for backup P.J. Walker are sure to gain strength.