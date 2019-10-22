Sam Darnold says he's 'seeing ghosts' after second interception of first half vs Patriots

Sam Darnold had a notably bad first half against the Patriots defense Monday night in New York. He started the game off with a bad interception after Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins generated immediate pressure, and then thew up another horrid pick in the red zone during the second quarter.

The Patriots applied pressure on the play, but they weren't close to getting home before Darnold panicked and threw the ball directly to Duron Harmon. Perhaps John Simon's strip-sack was still in his mind. After the play, Darnold was captured saying he was 'seeing ghosts' out on the field.

Sam Darnold, mic'd up on MNF, on the sidelines after the last drive: "I'm seeing ghosts." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 22, 2019

The way the Patriots have played all season and how they continued to wreak havoc during the first half Monday night, it's not that surprising for a second-year quarterback to experience some issues moving the ball.

The Jets were flying high coming into their Week 7 matchup after defeating the Cowboys in Darnold's first game back from an illness. They probably wish their matchup with the Patriots could have waited a week or two. This defense is quite ridiculous.

