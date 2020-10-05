Sam Darnold says he’s feeling better, not sure what week will bring

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold injured his right shoulder during last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos and his status for this week’s game against the Cardinals is up in the air.

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his shoulder and told reporters on Monday that it is feeling better than it did after the game. While he feels that improvement, he said he’ll listen to the doctors and isn’t sure whether he’ll be practicing when the team gets back on the field Wednesday.

Darnold also said that he doesn’t regret playing through the injury last week because his No. 1 priority is being on the field when games are being played.

“I want nothing more than just to be out there with the guys playing football on Sunday,” Darnold said, via SNY.

Wednesday will bring an update on Darnold’s condition, but the Jets will likely give him as much time as possible before making a call about whether he or Joe Flacco will start this weekend.

