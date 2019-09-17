Sam Darnold says doctors estimating Week Five return

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold won’t be back with the team for this Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but he doesn’t expect to be out too much longer than that due to mononucleosis.

Darnold appeared on 98.7 ESPN New York on Tuesday and said that his goal is to be in the lineup for the Jets’ Week Five game against the Eagles. He added that his doctors are “estimating” that’s the timetable for his return, so it won’t be set in stone for some time but it would mean Darnold only misses two games because the Jets have a bye in Week Four.

That’s close to the best-case return scenario laid out when Darnold was diagnosed last week. He said that he is feeling well and hasn’t lost much weight, but mono causes the spleen to enlarge and the organ remains at an elevated risk of rupture as long as that’s the case.

Luke Falk is set to start against New England and the Jets are expected to sign a new backup quarterback after confirming Trevor Siemian will miss the rest of the regular season.