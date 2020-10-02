Sam Darnold runs for 46-yard touchdown

Alexander Johnson had Sam Darnold for a sack on third down . . . and then he didn’t.

Instead of forcing a punt, Johnson let Darnold escape for a 46-yard run to the end zone. The missed sack surely is not going to go over well in the Broncos’ film room. Neither is Justin Simmons‘ missed tackle of Darnold.

Darnold thought about sliding at the 36-yard line but kept going . . . and going . . . and going.

The 46-yard run is the longest by a quarterback this season.

Darnold had three carries for 57 yards on the nine-play, 75-yard opening drive.

Darnold was 2-for-4 for 16 yards passing.

