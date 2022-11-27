Sam Darnold rolls into end zone for Panthers touchdown
Sam Darnold is back as the starting quarterback in Carolina.
He found a unique way to score a touchdown on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
While it goes as a fumble recovery for the score, check out the manner in which saw Darnold wind up in the end zone.
He roll, roll, rolled into the six points.
