Sam Darnold will open Panthers tenure against the Jets

The schedule for the first week of the 2021 NFL season has been released and it features an interesting matchup in Carolina.

The Jets will be paying a visit to the Panthers, which means that there’s going to be a lot of attention paid to the quarterbacks on both sides of the matchup in the days leading up to the game.

Barring any injuries or unforeseen changes in plans, Sam Darnold will be making his first start at quarterback for the Panthers against his former team. The Jets traded Darnold, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft, to Carolina this offseason in order to clear the top spot on the depth chart for the 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson.

Wilson’s first start would be one of the highlights of the opening weekend of the season, but the fact that it will come against his predecessor makes it all the more intriguing.

