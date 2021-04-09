Sam Darnold’s number with Carolina will be …

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Sam Darnold is changing teams but not jersey numbers.

The quarterback acquired from the New York Jets by the Carolina Panthers will stick with the familiar No. 14 he wore while playing in college for USC and for Gang Green.

Carolina also announced one of its big free-agent signings Haason Reddick will don No. 43 for the Panthers in the 2021 season.

That is the same number the linebacker wore for four seasons with Arizona.

And, of course, NASCAR fans realize that No. 43 in North Carolina has a special meaning because that was the number on the card the legendary Richard Petty drove.

