Sam Darnold not worried about being mic'd up despite 'seeing ghosts' comment

On Monday night against the New England Patriots defense, Sam Darnold struggled badly. The second-year passer for the New York Jets had the worst outing of his career.

Darnold went 11-for-32 for 86 yards, four interceptions, and a lost fumble against the Patriots. He posted a passer rating of 3.6. It was so bad that Darnold admitted to "seeing ghosts" while he was on the sideline.

That said, Darnold likely didn't know that his "seeing ghosts" comment would be broadcast for all to hear. Darnold was mic'd up, and the ESPN broadcast elected to share that bit of audio with their viewers. This drew the ire of Jets head coach Adam Gase while star running back Le'Veon Bell also weighed in with his thoughts on ESPN's choice to use that.

That said, Darnold didn't seem too worried about the soundbite leaking. He said as much at Jets media availability on Thursday.

"I'm going to continue to be myself," Darnold said per Newsday's Al Iannazzone. "If I start worrying about that kind of stuff, then I'm worried about the wrong things.

"I've got to continue to be me and being honest with my coaches no matter what. No matter if I'm mic'd up or not."

And while Darnold was a little bit irked by the mic'd up moment being out there at first, he quickly got over it.

"For me, I was able to get over it on my own," Darnold said per the Jets' official website. "I think having [Kurt Warner and Brett Favre] talk about the clip that was aired live definitely cleared my mind a little bit. But getting over a loss like that, getting back here and watching the game, right there when I started watching Jacksonville film, I was done with it. I was over it. That's how I have to look at things and that's what I did."

Darnold will likely be happy that he doesn't have to face the Patriots again this year given the trouble that their defense has given the Jets this year. The Patriots, meanwhile, will focus on trying to make other offenses see ghosts. That will begin with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as the Pats try to improve to 8-0 on the season.

