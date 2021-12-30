Sam Darnold not thinking about the future

Cam Newton likely played his final home game at Bank of America Stadium last week. He has an uncertain future, as do the Panthers at the position.

Sam Darnold will start for the team this week. He is the only quarterback on the roster for 2022, but the Panthers could look elsewhere for their starter for next season.

They had interest in trading for Deshaun Watson at the trade deadline in October.

For his part, Darnold is not thinking about his future.

“I’m really focused on this week, to be completely honest with you,” Darnold said Wednesday, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “I’m focused on New Orleans and focusing on what we can do to win this ball game on Sunday.

“If I look past this game at all, I would be doing this team and myself a disservice by looking too far in the future. I don’t want to do that. I want to put my best football forward for this team so that we can go out and win this Sunday. If I go out and start to worry about what these next couple of games mean and what the implications are for next year, that does nothing for me on Sunday.”

Darnold opened the season as the team’s starter, but his last start came in Week 9. He hurt his shoulder in that game against the Patriots and went on injured reserve, prompting the team to sign Newton.

Darnold, whose $18 million contract for next season is fully guaranteed, returned last Sunday and split time with Newton. He went 15-of-32 for 190 yards and was sacked four times in a 32-6 loss to the Buccaneers.

