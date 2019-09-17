Sam Darnold 'not sure' how he got mono, hopes to return to Jets lineup in Week 5

Until Tuesday, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hadn’t spoken publicly since he was diagnosed with mononucleosis.

But he was feeling well enough to do his weekly hit with ESPN’s Michael Kay and and told the radio host he’s “feeling a lot better” and hopes to return to the field in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“That’s the goal for me,” Darnold said. “That’s what the doctors are estimating.”

Darnold ‘not sure’ how he contracted mono

He also said that he felt the effects of the illness during the Jets’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I definitely wasn’t feeling 100 percent,” Darnold said. “The night before, I got a really bad night’s sleep. ... After the game, that’s when my body began to shut down. When I came in that Monday morning, I was feeling terrible. Tuesday morning was when it really hit.”

Darnold noted that he’s “not sure” how he contracted the virus.

Sam Darnold made an appearance at the Jets facility and felt well enough to do a radio hit on Tuesday. (Getty)

Jets reeling after losing Trevor Siemian

The Jets are down to third-string quarterback Luke Falk after backup Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets intend to start Falk in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, which adds up to a likely 0-3 start before heading into a Week 4 bye.

Darnold’s timetable, which falls on the optimistic side of a mononucleosis prognosis, would have him back in the lineup after missing just two games.

That he was feeling up for his radio hit and well enough to make an appearance at the Jets facility on Tuesday are signs pointing in the right direction.

