Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton expected to play vs. Bills

Sam Darnold will likely be back under center on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Adam Gase said on Friday that Darnold will be the Jets’ starting quarterback this week barring a setback in practice on Friday. Darnold has been limited in practice this week and still has some pain in his shoulder, but it’s manageable enough for him to play.

Darnold was injured in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos when he was slammed into the ground on a sack. He left the game to get checked on by trainers but was able to return and finish the game. However, after further testing, it was revealed that Darnold had sprained his AC joint in his right shoulder. He has missed the Jets’ last two games and Joe Flacco has started in his place.

Darnold has struggled so far this season, as he’s thrown for 792 yards to go along with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Fortunately for Darnold, he could have his full cast of weapons for the first time this season.

Mekhi Becton will also make his return unless he has a setback in practice following a two-game absence with a shoulder injury.