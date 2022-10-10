Sam Darnold loses yet another NFL coach as Matt Rhule is fired by Panthers

Poor Sam Darnold. It’s true that being a well-paid professional athlete is hardly the worst of circumstances for a human being. Yet, we know why one might view Darnold as a sympathetic figure. A man who had a great collegiate playing career at USC, who won a Rose Bowl, and who electrified USC fans on a large scale — creating memories which will last forever — is languishing in pro football, his potential unrealized at the highest level of the sport.

Darnold had ambitions. We all had high hopes for him. Those hopes had brief flickers of possibility but have not turned into a sustained, prosperous reality. It’s unfortunate, and there is some sadness there.

The sadness is underscored by Darnold’s lack of good NFL coaching. His latest coach, Matt Rhule, was just fired by the Carolina Panthers.

Let’s look at Darnold’s road ahead in the NFL and take note of some of the brutal plot twists which have marked his NFL journey:

The #Panthers have fired Matt Rhule. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

After watching Todd Bowles' offense for four years, not sure how anyone can think he's the right guy to develop Sam Darnold. #jets — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 28, 2018

Darnold came to the Jets at the end of Bowles’ tenure. He didn’t get a coach who hand-picked him at the start of a tenure the way Robert Saleh was able to pick Zach Wilson at the beginning of his coaching tenure with the Jets.

Jets let their GM: Go nuts in 2018 free agency

Trade everything to draft Sam Darnold

Fire Todd Bowles

Hire Adam Gase

Spend tons of money on Le’Veon Bell

Spend tons of money on CJ Mosley + more

Run the 2019 NFL Draft Then fired him. Justified or not the process is real weird. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 15, 2019

Todd Bowles is to Sam Darnold what Jeff Fisher was to Jared Goff. Now the #Jets need to find their Sean McVay. — Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) November 5, 2018

PFF grade with Adam Gase:

(‘19-'20) Sam Darnold – 58.8

(‘16-'18) Ryan Tannehill – 59.7 PFF Grade without:

(‘19-‘20) Tannehill – 92.4 (4th)

(‘21-) Darnold – 👀 pic.twitter.com/PeIA7nzlIL — PFF (@PFF) April 5, 2021

Adam Gase could've protected Sam Darnold in post-game on his big INT. Instead, Gase went out of his way to say the route was right, etc. Instead of protecting his QB, he preferred implying "My play was right." Nothing's ever Gase's fault. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) December 13, 2019

Again: you can tell how little Pete Carroll respects opposing quarterbacks by how blitz- and man-heavy his defensive gameplan is. The Seahawks sent a bunch of man pressure at Sam Darnold on that opening drive. Smart script to begin the game from Adam Gase. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 13, 2020

Matt Rhule really came into Charlotte and let Cam Newton go, gave Teddy Bridgewater $63 mil, Sam Darnold $18 mil, re-signed Cam Newton, let Cam Newton go again and then trade for Baker Mayfield. Matt Rhule is 11-27 and still has a job.#FireMattRhule — Carolina Panthers (@PantherTalk_) October 9, 2022

The #Panthers QBs under Matt Rhule 61.9%, 34 TD, 41 INT, 77.02 rating That's Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Cam Newton.#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/RBFSuONfam — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 10, 2022

Fantasy Football requests: 1. a) Fire Arthur Smith

b) Start Desmond Ridder 2. a) Fire Matt Rhule

b) Start Sam Darnold Thank you, – Management — Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 3, 2022

Matt Rhule never figured things out in the NFL, but in his — and Darnold’s — defense, this much has to be acknowledged: Darnold and Rhule did not have a healthy Christian McCaffrey in 2021. It certainly hurt Darnold, Rhule, and the Panthers.

Rhule needed to be fired, but everything did not line up the way the Panthers had hoped.

Who knows what this means for Baker Mayfield in Charlotte with the Panthers. Obviously, Carolina’s hire of its next permanent head coach this December/January will be the next big moment in Darnold’s career. He could be shipped to another team. Maybe the Panthers will elevate him to QB1 under the new, incoming regime. Maybe he will remain as the backup. We can all say that Darnold needs a quality coach. He is batting 0 for 3 and needs a base hit.

