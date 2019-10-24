Sam Darnold limited in practice Thursday

Sam Darnold has to be the first quarterback in NFL to miss time because of a spleen and a toe in the same season (though we’re checking to see if Chris Simms ever had a bad pedicure).

He’s at least going to be back on the practice field in some capacity today.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets coach Adam Gase said Darnold would be limited in practice today, depending on how he feels.

Darnold had to have a toenail removed after he was stepped on by a teammate Monday, and Gase described it as “gross.”

Of course, the same could be said of Darnold’s last game, in which he turned it over five times.

Either way, Darnold was a non-participant in practice yesterday, and if he’s not able to do much today, it’s a real concern heading into this weekend’s game against the Jaguars.