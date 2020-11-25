Sam Darnold will be limited at practice, but do “quite a bit”

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold did not take part in practice at all last week, but this week is set to get off to a better start.

Head coach Adam Gase said that Darnold will do “quite a bit” during the team’s first session of the week. The quarterback has missed the last two games and four games overall with an injured right shoulder.

He will still be considered a limited participant, but Gase sounded positive about how things are shaping up for this weekend’s game against the Dolphins.

“We’re taking it day by day and we’ll see how it goes,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’d think it’s trending in the right direction, but we’re taking it one day at a time.”

Gase said one of the questions that the Jets are pondering when it comes to Darnold’s return to action is what will happen if Darnold takes another hit to the shoulder. No definitive answer will be available until it happens and it remains unclear if one will come on Sunday.

