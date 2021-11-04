Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold‘s status didn’t change at Thursday’s practice.

Darnold was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to the concussion that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Falcons and he was limited again on Thursday. Darnold, who is also listed with a right shoulder issue, would need to clear the entire concussion protocol in order to be given the green light to play against the Patriots this weekend.

Running back Christian McCaffrey practiced again on Thursday, but isn’t on the injury report because he’s only been designated to return from injured reserve at this point. McCaffrey has missed five games with a hamstring injury.

Lineback Shaq Thompson (foot) moved from limited participation on Wednesday to a full practice Thursday. Cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver (toe) moved the other direction and sat out practice after a limited workout to kick off the week.

Sam Darnold limited in practice again Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk