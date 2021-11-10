A bad season has just turned worse for Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

An examination of Darnold’s throwing shoulder revealed that he has a crack in his scapula that will likely cause him to miss several weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While Darnold is out, P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Panthers, starting on Sunday against the Cardinals. The Panthers have also signed Matt Barkley to back Walker up.

Darnold apparently suffered the shoulder injury against the Falcons in Week Eight and played through it against the Patriots in Week Nine before tests this week revealed the extent of the injury.

The 4-5 Panthers were hoping to take a step forward in Year 2 with head coach Matt Rhule, but trading for Darnold and not signing a viable backup looks like a major mistake in what may prove to be a lost season in Carolina.

Sam Darnold likely out several weeks with shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk