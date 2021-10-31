Sam Darnold leaves game, Panthers extend lead to 19-10

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold‘s made some big plays running the ball on Sunday, but the end of his last run may have been the end of Darnold’s Sunday.

Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokon hammered Darnold at the end of an eight-yard run that took the Panthers to the Atlanta three-yard-line. Darnold’s helmet came partially off head and it hit the turf when he went down, so he went to the sideline for an evaluation while P.J. Walker took over at quarterback.

After an incompletion and a delay of game penalty, Chuba Hubbard ran for a six-yard touchdown.

It’s the first time the Panthers made it into the end zone on Sunday. They now lead 19-10 with just over six minutes left to play in the game, but Darnold has returned to the locker room so it will likely be Walker’s offense for the rest of the day.

