Most NFL players have had to figure out new ways to work out given the closure of team facilities, gyms and other gathering places as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, but three quarterbacks have been able to keep working out with trainer Jordan Palmer.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Washington quarterback Kyle Allen rented a place together in Southern California after the Super Bowl and they were joined in workouts with Palmer by Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who lives a few minutes away. Kyle Allen told Albert Breer of SI.com that they’ve continued those workouts by going to throw at the beach and lift in a garage that’s been turned into a small weight room.

Other than that, the two Allens are holed up with their girlfriends for the rest of each day.

“This is really how we lived anyway,” Kyle Allen said. “It’s just 24/7 now. It’s an interesting time. You talk to some people, and they’ll say the football part of it is similar to the lockout year, we might have nothing until camp. And maybe we’ll look around the league in August, and there’ll be some teams that took advantage of the time, and some teams that didn’t. That’s the most interesting part. What happens to OTAs? Training camp, maybe that’ll only be four weeks.”

Allen found out he was traded from Carolina to Washington this week and doesn’t have a place to live in his new spot, which has left him wondering what he’ll do when the lease on the rented house is up in the coming days. He suggested Darnold’s couch might be his landing spot, which would keep the quarterback quarantine going a little while longer.

Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Kyle Allen riding out quarantine together originally appeared on Pro Football Talk