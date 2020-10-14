Joe Flacco remains the Jets’ starting quarterback for another week.

Sam Darnold will miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and Flacco will start in his place, the Jets confirmed today.

Darnold suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder two weeks ago against the Broncos, and although he was able to return to that game, he missed last week’s game against the Cardinals. Flacco started in his place and did not play well in the Jets’ 30-10 loss.

Now Flacco will get another chance to show what he can do on Sunday against the Dolphins. The 0-5 Jets are desperate for something to go right.

Sam Darnold out, Joe Flacco starts again on Sunday vs. Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk