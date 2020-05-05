Sam Darnold: Jets won't take Patriots lightly despite Tom Brady's exit

Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots in NFL free agency makes the New York Jets' challenge of winning the AFC East a little easier, but Sam Darnold is smart enough not to look past his team's division rival.

Darnold is entering his third season with the Jets after they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to be their franchise quarterback. He's never beaten the Patriots in two career matchups versus Brady.

Darnold spoke to reporters Tuesday and made it clear the Jets will not be taking the Patriots lightly despite New England's notable offseason departures.

"With a great player like Tom Brady leaving, (it) is a big deal. It's headlines," Darnold said, per Newsday's Bob Glauber. "For us, every single game in the NFL is a tough one, and I think any player can attest to that. So, we're not going to take anyone more or less lightly just because - even though one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player of all time, left the organization. We're not going to take them any more lightly."

Some of the numbers behind the Patriots' recent dominance over the AFC East are astounding.

They have won 11 consecutive division titles and 17 of the last 19. Brady went 86-22 against the AFC East during his Patriots career, including a 27-9 record versus the Jets. In fact, the Patriots have won eight straight games against the Jets dating back to 2015.

There's no guarantee the Patriots will maintain their superiority in the division with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, but they still have a very good roster that's led by one of the league's best defenses.

Oddsmakers are actually pretty optimistic about the Patriots' chances of extending their streak of AFC East titles, and they have pegged New England as the betting favorites to win the division again.

