Sam Darnold denies report he's down on the Cleveland Browns

Sam Darnold is the USC quarterback flavor du jour to NFL talent evaluators. However, he also has two more seasons of eligibility remaining after this year if he chooses to delay the NFL. According to the NFL Network’s Albert Breer, Darnold may remain in college for the 2018 season if the Cleveland Browns secure one of the top two picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

Per @AlbertBreer, Sam Darnold will want to wait and see who has the top pick or two in the NFL Draft. If it’s Browns, he could stay at USC. — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWTAM) November 1, 2017

It took four weeks, but Darnold denied that report Monday.

Sam Darnold refuted story he had any negative feelings toward Cleveland Browns: “I didn’t say anything about the Browns. I’ve never said anything bad about a team. They know I would never say anything.” #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 28, 2017

It’s unclear who Breer’s sources were, but keep a few things in mind. Whether or not Darnold believes he should steer clear of Cleveland, it may not matter because he’s probably not the best quarterback in Los Angeles.

UCLA’s Joshua Rosen is a candidate for the first overall pick and Lamar Jackson has impressed scouts with his improved accuracy. Cleveland is still a franchise in turmoil and there’s still no visible path to respectability in Hue Jackson’s second season. The Browns are winless 12 weeks into the season and are almost a sure thing to earn one of the top two picks even if a rehabilitated Josh Gordon resembles the record-setting 2013 version of himself.

Don’t be surprised if every top quarterback prospect in the 2018 draft does their best to avoid that blight upon professional football.

