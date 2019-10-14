Sam Darnold: I definitely felt like myself out there

The Jets got quarterback Sam Darnold back in the lineup on Sunday and it didn’t take long for the team to get a reminder of what they were missing while the quarterback was out with mononucleosis.

Darnold zipped a throw to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on the Jets’ first play from scrimmage and the 17-yard gain got the Jets rolling toward a 24-22 win over the Cowboys. It also got Darnold rolling toward 338 passing yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Darnold said that play let him know that the offense was going to be successful.

“Yeah, I definitely felt like myself out there, especially after the first play to DT, that pass I made to DT, I knew we were going to have a good game offensively,” Darnold said at his press conference.

Darnold played with extra padding around his midsection to help protect his spleen, which was enlarged during the bout with mono. Darnold said that he didn’t feel any discomfort from the spleen or the pads during the game.

“I took a few shots but it didn’t effect me at all and the pads worked great, super light but also protected me well,” Darnold said. “It was good out there.”

The Jets still have some things to clean up after letting the Cowboys back into the game down the stretch, but the return of Darnold and a functional offense made Sunday a smashing success.