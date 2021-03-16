How Sam Darnold could ultimately help Bears land Russell Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been tossed around as a potential solution to the Chicago Bears’ quarterback woes. But, following recent reports, perhaps not in the way many expected.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the connection between Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Darnold could prove to be an interesting development in the Russell Wilson trade rumor mill.

Carroll is said to have “a high opinion” of Darnold, and the Seahawks could wind up trading for him should they decide to deal Wilson to, uh, say an overly-desperate Bears team that is running out of options at quarterback.

“Keep an eye on Seattle for Darnold,” one source told New York Daily News.

There have reportedly been tensions between Wilson and Carroll, which has led to trade speculation. It’s since heated up with the Bears, a team desperate for a franchise quarterback, reportedly throwing everything they’ve got at the Seahawks trying to land Wilson.

The one thing that could be hindering Seattle from pulling the trigger and trading their franchise quarterback is the lack of a quarterback in return. Darnold could wind up being the solution, especially as he’s someone Carroll holds in high regard.

“I think he’s really talented without question,” Carroll told reporters about Darnold in December. “He’s got great throws in him. He’s a real quarterback. He sees things. He makes big plays and big throws in difficult situations because of his talent. It’s just a matter of time. Sam’s going to be a really big-time QB. He’s thrown a lot of balls in three years. He’s had a lot of experience. It will pay off in the long run.”

We’ll see if this impacts Seattle’s plans to trade Wilson, potentially to Chicago, where things could certainly heat up with the Bears running out of options at quarterback this offseason.

