Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey working out together

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is wasting no time in getting on the same page with his teammates.

Darnold and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey worked out together last week in California, and Jordan Palmer, the former NFL quarterback who works as a private coach for Darnold during the offseason, told Peter King in this week’s Football Morning in America that they’re already making good progress.

“You could see the communication and chemistry being built already,” Palmer said. “They’re on the same page about a lot of things already. For Sam, that’s 20-plus snaps every game where the quarterback doesn’t have to manufacture a play.”

The Panthers have signaled that they believe in Darnold, having traded a sixth-round pick this year and second- and fourth-round picks next year for him, and having said they’ll pick up his fifth-year option in 2022. Darnold is expecting to work with McCaffrey for the long haul.

Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey working out together originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

