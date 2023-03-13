The 49ers hope to have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy healthy enough to play at the start of the regular season, but they are adding another experienced starter to the roster in the event that plan has to change.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Niners have agreed to a one-year deal with former Jets and Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold was the third pick of the 2018 draft by the Jets and he was traded to the Panthers in 2021. He was replaced as the starter in Carolina by Baker Mayfield last season and missed a large chunk of the year with an ankle injury, but started the final six games of the season.

Darnold was 82-of-140 for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions in those starts. The move to the 49ers reunites him with former teammate Christian McCaffrey and former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, who is now the defensive coordinator in San Francisco.

Purdy had elbow surgery last week to repair the injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game. He’s expected to need three months of recovery before starting a rehab program that is expected to run another three months. Lance is returning from the broken ankle that ended his 2022 season.

Sam Darnold agrees to deal with 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk