Sam Darnold out again this week

The tests are in and Sam Darnold is not the Jets’ quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Darnold was cleared to return to non-contact practices this week and the hope had been for a return to action, but a decision about his status for Sunday’s game hinged on medical tests. Darnold is recovering from mononucleosis, which has left him with an increased risk of rupturing his spleen.

Head coach Adam Gase said that the tests did not result in Darnold getting the green light to play in Week Five. Luke Falk will start at quarterback for the second straight game and the Jets are re-signing David Fales to serve as his backup.

This will be the third straight game that Darnold has missed and the Jets offense has been unsightly in the other two matchups. Assuming that remains the same, there’s a good chance the Jets will be 0-4 when they resume hoping for good news about Darnold’s condition.