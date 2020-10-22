Sam Darnold addresses Trevor Lawrence speculation as Jets start season 0-6

With the Jets sitting at 0-6 and in prime real estate for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, the tough questions are starting to be asked about Sam Darnold's future with the team — considering Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence could be on the board at No. 1.

Darnold has been feeling better at practice this week since injuring his shoulder and missing the Jets' last two games, and spoke Thursday about some of the speculation growing on his future.

"I have social media, I've seen some of the things," Darnold said on the recent Lawrence frenzy surrounding the Jets. "But we've got a game to win this week and that's all we're worried about."

Nothing is certain at the moment of course. It's only Week 7, if the Jets were to win one game, they'd potentially be in an eight-way tie for the worst record in the league. And Lawrence is still in the midst of his junior year at Clemson, where anything from an injury, to him staying for his senior year can happen.

Still, with how things seem to be going and Lawrence all but certain to end up No. 1 if he leaves Clemson, you've got to wonder.

"That's out of my control," Darnold said on what the Jets do with whatever draft pick they end up with. "I'm here to do my best and help this team win games. That's all I can do and with that, it's preparing every single day as hard as I can and going out to practice and trying to have the best practice I can."

Darnold said it's still "to be determined" on who starts for the Jets against the Bills on Sunday between him and Joe Flacco, but I'm sure the third-year quarterback hopes he can take the field and get as many chances as he can, over the course of the final 10 weeks of the season, to prove he should remain the Jets' quarterback of the future like so many people thought he would be.