Sam Darnold: Adam Gase puts us in great positions to succeed

Sunday’s loss to the Colts dropped the Jets to 0-3 on the season and marked the 10th time in 19 games under Adam Gase that they have lost a game by at least 10 points, so it wasn’t any great surprise that people have started wondering if the Jets will make a coaching change this season.

Gase called his job security something he can’t worry about after Sunday’s 36-7 loss and some of his players spoke up in support of a coach who now has as many double digit losses in his head coaching career as he has victories.

Guard Greg Van Roten said “the game plans are not the issue” and cited his experience with the Panthers last year by saying teams go “further in the tank” when they make midseason coaching changes. Quarterback Sam Darnold sounded similar tones after his three-interception outing on Sunday.

“He’s been putting in . . . I truly believe this and the guys in the locker room feel the same way . . . we’ve been put in great positions to go out there and succeed, to go out there and make plays and execute a game plan that’s put together perfectly for us,” Darnold said, via Mark Canizzaro of the New York Post. “It’s just about us going out there and executing. That’s it. I’ve just got to execute the play that’s called.”

If that’s the case, the Jets made a very bad decision when they traded up to take Darnold to be their franchise quarterback in the 2018 draft because offensive success has been a rare thing since Gase arrived in 2019. Whether planning or execution, more of the same for the Jets will almost certainly result in sweeping changes before too much more time passes.

