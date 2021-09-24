Sam Darnold’s 5-yard touchdown run gives Panthers an early lead

The Panthers went three-and-out on their first possession, though the Carolina sideline didn’t appreciate a non-call on Vernon Hargreaves‘ early contact with DJ Moore. Carolina didn’t need any help on its second possession.

The Panthers went 88 yards in 10 plays.

Darnold, who went 1-for-3 for 7 yards on the first drive, was 4-for-5 for 68 yards on the touchdown drive. He scored the touchdown with his legs, running for 5 yards.

The Panthers lead 7-0 with 6:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Moore now has three catches for 62 yards, and Christian McCaffrey has three touches for 10 yards.

Texans rookie Davis Mills was 1-for-2 for minus-1 yard on his first possession as Houston went three-and-out.

