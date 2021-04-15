Sam Darnold’s 10 best games with the New York Jets

Anthony Rizzuti
·5 min read
Earlier this week, we sorta kinda ran down new Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold a bit. Now, let’s make it up to him.

While there surely was some bad during his three-year stint with the New York Jets—the turnovers, the ghosts, the mononucleosis—Darnold did actually shine on a few occasions.

Although they weren’t that obvious to pinpoint (sorry, Sam) here are his 10 best games in green.

(Sept. 10, 2018: Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions)

Probably known best for the pick-six he threw on his very first NFL throw, Darnold’s opening taste of regular-season ball came under the Monday Night lights. Luckily, he’d bounce back, leading the Jets to a 48-17 romp of the host Lions.

The 2018 third overall pick put the interception behind him, completing 16 of his next 20 attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns. His first successful strike to the end zone, a 41-yard bomb, found the hands of none other than Robby Anderson.

Broadway Debut
(Sept. 16, 2018: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins)

The end result of Darnold’s home debut at MetLife Stadium wasn’t as pretty as the week previous. New York mustered up all of 12 points with their rookie quarterback tossing a pair of picks to only one touchdown.

Chucking for 334 yards in just your second pro outing, however, is still rather impressive. That lone score saw Darnold hit running back Bilal Powell on a strike over the middle for a 28-yard catch-and-run.

Best of Luck
(Oct. 14, 2018: Week 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts)

Darnold got the best of Andrew Luck and the Colts on this night with a 42-34 victory. He completed 24 of his 30 passes (80 percent) for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns, out-dueling an up-and-down Luck (301 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions).

Houston Almost Has a Problem
(Dec. 15, 2018: Week 15 vs. Houston Texans)

Sam was solid against a tough Texans defense, a unit that allowed the fourth-fewest points in 2018. He went 24-of-38 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers, even adding in 35 more yards on six rushing attempts.

But it wouldn’t be enough to mount a comeback against the eventual AFC South champions, led by the duo of Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins with their 170 yards and two touchdowns. Houston staved off New York, 29-22.

One-on-One with the Great One
(Dec. 23, 2018: Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers)

Darnold was even better the very next week, not backing down an inch to NFL great Aaron Rodgers. He blistered Green Bay for his most exciting performance of his rookie campaign with 341 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Unfortunately, it’d go for naught because Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers for a reason. A pair of late one-yard rushing scores by the future Hall-of-Famer helped erase what was once a 15-point lead for the Jets. He then hit Davante Adams in the end zone from 16 yards out to end the game in overtime, 44-38.

Off the Schneid
(Oct. 13, 2019: Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys)

After an 0-4 start for the Jets, one that sidelined Darnold for three games with that infamous case of mono, the second-year signal caller would help his team kiss their ‘0’ goodbye.

Darnold outshined another top young quarterback, this time Dak Prescott, with a 23-of-32 completion clip amounting to 338 yards and two touchdowns. The highlight of the 24-22 win was his 92-yard, six-point rainbow ball to his boy Robby.

Four-Score
(Nov. 17, 2019: Week 11 vs. Washington Football Team)

Sam’s first and only (at least to date) four-touchdown game would make a victim out of an other NFC East opponent. The artists formerly known as the Redskins hailed to Darnold, who found four different receivers (Anderson, Daniel Brown, Ryan Griffin and Jamison Crowder) for pay dirt in the 34-17 win.

An Encore
(Nov. 24, 2019: Week 12 vs. Oakland Raiders)

For his encore, Darnold led the Jets to another triumphant 34-point outburst. The 31-point victory was headlined by his 315 yards and three total touchdowns, with one coming on a four-yard run.

Squeaking One Out
(Dec. 8, 2019: Week 14 vs. Miami Dolphins)

Two weeks later, Darnold (270 yards, two touchdowns) chalked up one of his three game-winning drives on the season. This clincher came against the division rival Dolphins, who had trailed all game until a 37-yard field goal by Jason Sanders gave them a 21-19 lead with 1:33 remaining.

Darnold, however, kicked off the ensuing possession with a huge 37-yard completion to Vyncint Smith. Six plays later, the Jets would find themselves on the Miami 26-yard line to set up a Sam Ficken 44-yard field goal for the 22-21 victory.

Damn, Sam
(Dec. 20, 2020: Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams)

Darnold, in one of his final appearances as a Jet, would help give the franchise one hell of a parting gift—not Trevor Lawrence!

His 22-of-31 completion mark, 207 yards and one touchdown wasn’t exactly incredible, but it did nudge New York past a tough Rams team to their first win of 2020. At 1-13, with another victory coming the very next week, the Jets’ season-long grip on the 2021 draft’s first overall pick began to loosen with the Jacksonville Jaguars waiting and eventually earning the honor.

Bills CB Tre'Davious White on Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'He can make every throw'

