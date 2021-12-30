Sam Cosmi, Tress Way placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the Washington Football Team as the team placed three more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi, punter Tress Way and practice squad quarterback Kyle Shurmur were all added to the COVID list.

So, Washington will likely have a new punter Sunday for the first time since 2013. Way has punted in every game for Washington since signing before the 2014 season. The former Pro Bowler is averaging 49.2 yards per punt this season.

This is the latest setback for Cosmi, the rookie second-round pick from Texas. He’s spent time on injured reserve, dealing with ankle and hip injuries and has missed seven games this season. When he’s played, he’s played well.

We have made multiple roster moves:

Placed the following active roster and practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID List:

-T Sam Cosmi

-QB Kyle Shurmur Activated the following active roster and practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID List:

-DE Nate Orchard

-G Zack Bailey pic.twitter.com/31JLXscI6d — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 30, 2021

Fortunately for Washington, it has reliable veteran Cornelius Lucas to move back into the starting lineup.

Washington activated defensive end Nate Orchard from the reserve/COVID list Thursday. Practice squad guard Zack Bailey was also activated from the reserve/COVID list.