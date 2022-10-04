Sam Cosmi injured hand in Sunday’s game and could miss time

Commanders right tackle Sam Cosmi played all 74 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, but at some point, he injured his hand.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports Cosmi will see a specialist Tuesday, and the Commanders are concerned Cosmi could miss “multiple games.”

Washington made Cosmi a second-round selection in 2021, and he started the nine games he played as a rookie.

If Cosmi misses Sunday’s game against the Titans, it would leave the Commanders without three starters from Week 1.

Washington is on its third starting center after placing Chase Roullier and Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve. Right guard Trai Turner was benched at Dallas for Saahdiq Charles.

