Sam’s Club Is Selling A 16-Count Box of Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs

It’s less than 3 months until Halloween, which means stores are already rolling out treats, decorations, and more to get us amped up for the holiday. Sam’s Club is among them, having already caught attention with its 375-count Reese’s Cups container. Another item you’ll want to add to your cart (and fast) is the Halloween Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bombs.



One of the best thing about the fall season is that we can go back to sipping warm beverages that were too hot for the summer. Bring on the coffee, tea, and hot chocolate! Hot cocoa bombs really took over internet last year and it’s good to see they never left. Sam’s Club is selling a huge box of the treat to last you for weeks to come. Simply unwrap one, place it in a mug with 6 ounces of hot milk, and watch it melt and reveal marshmallows. You can also pour the hot milk over the bomb to watch it melt that way.

These hot cocoa bombs come from Modern Gourmet Foods and are perfectly packaged for Halloween. Each one is wrapped in orange, black, purple, or green foil, and they come in an orange box decorated with witch and spider web designs. The balls are made of milk chocolate, and they’re filled with mini marshmallows. Oh, and did we mention that there are 16 in a box? For $16.98, you’ll get a whole lot of hot chocolate that’s way cheaper than a trip to the coffee shop. Plus, you can order them to ship right to you, thanks to Sam’s Club.

Now that we know what we’re drinking this Halloween, let’s think about the other things that will make those spooky evenings better. Obviously, we’ll be watching Hocus Pocus as many times as possible. Combine the hot cocoa bombs with the movie and Nestlé Toll House’s Trick-or-Treats Cookie Dough, and we’re set to never leave the couch.

