Sam who? Case Keenum off to a good start as wounded Bucs lose another DL

Charean Williams

Case Keenum didn’t put up terrible numbers last week, and he didn’t throw an interception. But he also didn’t lead the Vikings to a touchdown in a 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

Things are going better for the Vikings backup quarterback against the Bucs wounded defense.

He has completed 10 of 14 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown already, staking the Vikings a 14-3 lead.

Dalvin Cook scored on a 1-yard run with 10:58 left in the first quarter, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive. They added another on a 2-yard catch by Jarius Wright from Keenum with 10:25 left until halftime.

The Bucs opened the game with three key defensive players inactive, including Jacquies Smith. They lost another when defensive end Noah Spence left with a shoulder injury. The team announced his return as questionable.