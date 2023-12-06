Sam Carrick with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Sam Carrick (Anaheim Ducks) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 12/05/2023
Sam Carrick (Anaheim Ducks) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 12/05/2023
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
Renee Miller drills down into some players who could contribute for fantasy after injuries struck before the biggest games of the year.
Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Michael Smith joins Vincent Goodwill on his birthday to talk about getting old, not realizing you’ve passed your peak until you’ve passed it, up and coming young teams in the NBA and whatever happened between LeBron James and Ime Udoka.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
James Harden felt betrayed by Daryl Morey when the max deal he was promised never materialized.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Aukerman is being replaced by special-teams assistant coach Tom Quinn.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
For the first time in nearly two decades, Connecticut, Stanford and Tennessee all lost on the same day. The last time that happened was Dec. 29, 2004, according to ESPN.