Sam caddies for dad Tiger as he and son Charlie lag behind at PNC

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tournament formally known as the Father-Son has expanded and changed its name to the PNC Championship in recent years with nearly every possible family combination represented. On Saturday, Tiger Woods extended the family connection even more.

Woods’ daughter, Sam, caddied for the 15-time major champion on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, where he's playing alongside his son, Charlie. It was the first time Sam Woods has caddied for her father.

“Sam was fantastic,” said Tiger Woods, who, along with Charlie, is tied for 11th following an opening 64. “This is the first time she's ever done this, so it couldn't have been any more special for all of us. For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me.”

This is Team Woods’ fourth start in the event and they’ve made it a holiday tradition with regular pairings with Justin Thomas and his father, Mike. The first three years Woods and his son played the PNC Championship they had Joe LaCava, Tiger’s longtime caddie before going to work for Patrick Cantlay, and his son. Joe LaCava Jr., who caddied for Charlie. This year, Charlie is using high school teammate Luke Wise on the bag.

As for their performance on Day 1, which began earlier than initially scheduled to finish before an approaching storm swamped the course, neither Woods nor his son were impressed.

“I mean, I drove the ball really good today. Didn't miss a fairway, and still managed to shoot 8 under. We just suck at putting,” Charlie Woods explained with his father adding, “That sums it up right there.”

Woods and his son, who were seven shots off the lead held by Matt Kuchar and his son, will be paired with Steve Stricker and his daughter, Izzi, for Sunday’s final round.

Stream each day of the PNC Championship live on Peacock. Click here to learn more and sign up to watch 20 family teams, including Tiger and Charlie Woods.