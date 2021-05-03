As Sam Burns rises, Rory McIlroy falls to decade-plus low in OWGR

While Sam Burns reached a career-best position in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, Rory McIlroy fell to his worst ranking in more than a decade.

Burns’ victory Sunday at the Valspar Championship moved the 24-year-old LSU product from No. 94 to No. 44 in the world. Burns ended last year just outside the top 150, at No. 154.

McIlroy, meanwhile, fell two spots to No. 15, his worst world rank since Nov. 8, 2009, when he was No. 17. McIlroy has just three top-10s in nine worldwide starts this year, and he has missed cuts at the Masters and Players in his past three starts.

Viktor Hovland, who tied for third at Innisbrook, is now on the cusp of entering the top 10, as he jumped four spots to No. 11. Keegan Bradley’s runner-up finish moved him back inside the top 100, from No. 135 to No. 74. He needs to get into the top 60 either after the PGA Championship (he’s exempt as a past winner) or next month’s Memorial Tournament to qualify for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.