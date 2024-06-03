Sam Burgess interview: Rob Burrow’s death made me question everything about life

Sam Burgess, who will lead Warrington in the Challenge Cup final this weekend, helped care for his father when he had MND - Getty Images/Ben Roberts

Sam Burgess says Rob Burrow’s death evoked memories of his father’s tragic plight as he bids to guide Warrington Wolves to an emotional victory in Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

Burgess’ team face record 20-time winners Wigan Warriors as they seek to lift the famous trophy in his first season as a head coach.

The former dual-code England international, 35, will be supported by several family members, including mum Julie and elder brother Luke, at Wembley.

Burgess’s father Mark, though, died from motor neurone disease aged 45 in 2007 and Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow passed away on Sunday after a four-and-a-half-year fight with the degenerative illness.

Burgess told Telegraph Sport: “When I heard the news about Rob’s passing, I was questioning everything about life, thinking ‘what’s it all about?’ But it’s about moments, memories, relationships and enjoying yourself.

“Rob was 41 when he died, my dad was 45, so they were young men. The news was inevitable when Rob got his diagnosis, but it’s always a sad day when it comes.

“He made such an impact on the world, though, and has left a great legacy. Not only with what he achieved as a player, but for the awareness and money he has helped to raise for the MND community. Let’s hope we can finally find a cure.”

Burgess played for England's rugby union team at the 2015 World Cup after switching codes - PA/Andrew Matthews

Burgess revealed how helping to care for his father helped shaped his formative years.

The ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs forward was just 15 when Mark was diagnosed and he was soon having to carry his once burly father – himself a former rugby league player – upstairs to bed each night.

“Those experiences give you a great perspective on life,” said Burgess. “It certainly did with me and it made me appreciate things more because I had to learn a lot when I was so young.

“There’s no doubt my dad would be proud of me this weekend. We went to Wembley as a family to watch Leeds Rhinos play London Broncos in the 1999 Challenge Cup final.

“There was Mum, Dad, my three brothers and myself all sat together on the front row. That gave us four brothers the ambition to be there ourselves one day.”

Burgess burst onto the Super League scene as a teenager at Bradford Bulls before making a big-money move to Souths at the end of 2009.

“I was lucky enough that my dad saw me play professionally for Bradford; he just never saw me play for Great Britain,” he added.

“I was hoping he would hold on until then, but it wasn’t to be. In your formative years, you learn a lot about life and these experiences help you to move on quickly. You learn to forgive more and appreciate the beauty of the simple things in life.

“I moved to Australia at a young age and there’s no doubt I wouldn’t have done that so soon if Dad had still been around.

“I had the drive and pushed the boundaries as a kid anyway, but going through what I did, you tend to push even harder and be a bit bolder in your decision making.”

Burgess enjoyed success playing for South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL - Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe

Burgess’s elder brother Luke played alongside Burrow for Leeds in their 2009 Super League Grand Final win over St Helens.

Tributes will be paid to Burrow at Wembley this weekend, with a minute’s silence before the women’s and men’s Challenge Cup finals.

There will be a minute’s applause in the seventh minute in honour of Burrow during those games – and also in the Champions Schools Year 7 Boys’ final and 1895 Cup final.

Fans are also being encouraged to lay floral tributes at the rugby league statue outside Wembley.

Leeds women’s player Caitlin Beevers, whose side are aiming to beat holders St Helens, said: “As a club we are obviously devastated [at Burrow’s passing].

“On and off the field, he was just a great man and he will definitely be a source of inspiration for us on Saturday.”

Wigan captain Liam Farrell said: “Rob was a generational talent and it’s fitting that his memory will be honoured in a week when rugby league’s most iconic trophy is being contested at Wembley.”

Meanwhile, Wigan duo Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree will miss Saturday’s final after being given three-game bans.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.