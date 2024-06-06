Sam Burgess: My Bath team-mates had eye on World Cup during club’s last Premiership final

Sam Burgess has led Warrington to the Challenge Cup final in his debut season as head coach - Nick Potts/PA Wire

Sam Burgess laughs at the irony of his maiden final as a head coach clashing with Bath’s first appearance at Twickenham since 2015, when he played in their defeat by Saracens.

Wigan Warriors take on Burgess’ Warrington Wolves in Saturday’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley, while Bath face Northampton across London.

Burgess’ spell at Bath was notoriously short-lived as he quit just over 12 months into a three-year deal to rejoin South Sydney Rabbitohs after featuring in England’s disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign.

Burgess was made the scapegoat for England's World Cup exit at the group stage in 2015 - Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

From heroically defying a horrific broken cheekbone to win the 2014 NRL Grand Final with Souths to then losing 28-16 to Sarries with Bath seven months later, Burgess experienced ecstasy and agony in major finals as a player.

“I lost quite a few big games with Souths and the 2013 World Cup semi-final with England against New Zealand at Wembley was one of the most painful defeats of my career,” the 35-year-old tells Telegraph Sport. “But that Premiership final with Bath was such a great day – apart from the result of course.

“The atmosphere was electric, Saracens had a star-studded team and certainly a well-paid side… I think they later got pulled up for that! But there were some unbelievable players on show for both sides.

“We probably didn’t produce our best performance and I’d say some of our key players didn’t have a great day. A few of them might have had an eye on the World Cup, which was just round the corner, but it’s great to see Bath back there. It’s a great club and such a fantastic place to live and play sport. The whole city gets behind them and they’ll be at Twickenham in huge numbers on Saturday.”

Burgess played 80 minutes in the back row against Sarries and remembers it as one of his best performances in a Bath jersey.

“I was involved in a lot of collisions and had a lot of ball against a great pack,” he adds.“Saracens had the Vunipola brothers, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, two great half-backs in Owen Farrell and Richard Wigglesworth and Brad Barritt in the centres.

Burgess tries to evade Owen Farrell and Brad Barritt in the 2015 Premiership final - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

“We had a great team ourselves who played an exciting brand of rugby, with the likes of Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph and Kyle Eastmond, but we just didn’t nail our performance.

“Sarries were really well-coached, they counteracted us and showed they’re a champion side. We were behind all game.”

Burgess rejoined South Sydney in November 2015 having been a controversial inclusion as a centre in Stuart Lancaster’s England team who crashed out of their home World Cup in the group stages. Stuart Hooper, then Bath captain, refused Burgess the chance to speak to his team-mates before leaving the club, a move backed at the time by George Ford, whose father Mike was head coach.

As Bath bid to win their first English title since 1996, Burgess insists he is proud of his time at the club.

“I’m proud of my time there and of course I want them to win on Saturday,” Burgess says. “We reached a Premiership final, I made England’s World Cup squad and, while things didn’t work out, as you get older you think: ‘That’s just the way it goes.’

“A couple of personalities clashed, some decisions were made and politics came into play. But there were so many great people at the club, who I worked and played with, and I’m still good friends with a lot of them now.”

Having retired from playing in 2019 due to injury, Burgess joined the coaching staff at Souths but left Australia – and his two children with ex-wife Phoebe Hooke – last October to take up the Warrington job on a two-year deal.

His long-term plan is to secure a head coaching position back in the NRL, but Burgess is not ruling out a return to rugby union one day either.

Burgess is proud of his spell with Bath - Action Images/Ian Smith

“That’s probably how I’ve envisaged things happening, but I’m not in a rush to get back and I’m also not in a rush to stay longer,” says Burgess, quashing recent talk of Warrington tying him to a third year. “I want to get my first year done and it’s nice that there are a couple of offers around, but I’m happy with the players and what I’m doing here.”

“Working across both codes just gives you great life experience of different characters, skill-sets and management styles,” adds Burgess. “Some of the skills I learned in rugby union, I use them now at Warrington and Martin Gleeson, who worked under Eddie Jones at England, is our attack coach.

“I would never say no to coaching in union and would probably actually enjoy that challenge at some point. There might come a time when that opportunity comes and I wouldn’t be closed off to it, for sure.

“For now I’m really enjoying being in charge here at Warrington and winning the Challenge Cup would be great for the town. Wigan are picking up on every trophy available at the moment, but we understand the prize at stake. We just need to figure out what price we’re willing to pay and where we’re willing to go for each other at Wembley.”

Burgess was embroiled in several off-field scandals in Australia and he has rarely been out of the headlines since breaking through as a teenager at Bradford Bulls in 2006. His life would make a decent Hollywood blockbuster and he knows that beating Wigan at Wembley would mark another tumultuous chapter.

“Oh my God, it’s been fun,” he smiles. “From the day I made my debut for Bradford Bulls at 17, it’s been full-on ever since. I want to make the most of every opportunity and if I fail, that’s OK, I’ll just move on to the next challenge.

“I’m going to hit hurdles as a coach, but this weekend will be my first real test. I’ll be interested to see how I manage it.”

