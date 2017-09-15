Sam Bradford, Xavier Rhodes and Anthony Barr questionable for Sunday

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was limited in practice for the third straight day on Friday due to a left knee issue that sent him for an MRI earlier this week.

That MRI was negative, but the Vikings were concerned enough to limit Bradford in practice and they stopped short of guaranteeing that he’ll be playing against the Steelers this Sunday. Bradford is listed as questionable, although it seems more probable than not that he’ll be playing this weekend unless things take a turn for the worse for his knee between now and kickoff.

Bradford is joined in the questionable category by a pair of key defensive players. Linebacker Anthony Barr practiced on a limited basis Friday after missing two days with a hamstring injury while cornerback Xavier Rhodes was limited by a hip problem for the second straight day.

Cornerback Terence Newman was back to a full practice Friday after being limited on Thursday and Tramaine Brock practiced fully all week after missing the opener with a groin injury, so the Vikings should have him available whether Rhodes is good to go or not.