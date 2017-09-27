Sam Bradford won’t practice Wednesday, not ruled out for Sunday

The Vikings will start their practice week on Wednesday without quarterback Sam Bradford on the field.

Coach Mike Zimmer said that Bradford will not be on the field as he continues to deal with the left knee injury that has kept him off the field the last two weeks. That’s a change from the last two weeks when Bradford was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but the change doesn’t mean the team’s ruled him out for this week.

Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that the team is “doing everything they can” to get Bradford ready to play against the Lions in Sunday’s home game.

Case Keenum has started the last two weeks for the Vikings and played well in last Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers, which Zimmer credited to having more time to craft a game plan for him after ruling Bradford out earlier than they did when they waited until Sunday to make a decision in Week Two. We’ll see how long they hold off on a decision before a divisional game against another 2-1 team.