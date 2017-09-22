Sam Bradford ruled out for Vikings this week vs. Buccaneers

When the Minnesota Vikings host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, they will once again be counting on Case Keenum as their starting quarterback.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told media the news on Friday afternoon.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) looks to throw a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini) More

Earlier this week, NFL Network reported that Bradford is dealing with a bone bruise, and that he would receive an injection; the team would see how Bradford responded to the treatment and go from there.

On Friday, just before news came that Bradford wouldn’t be playing, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Bradford will turn to the guru of sports medicine, Dr. James Andrews, to get a second opinion. Schefter wrote that Bradford has “pronounced pain” in his knee.