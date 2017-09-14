Sam Bradford was limited in practice with a knee injury

As Vikings fans continue to bask in the afterglow of the best game of quarterback Sam Bradford‘s career, here’s a splash of cold water: Bradford was limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

The injury report doesn’t specify whether it’s a left or right knee injury. He torn the ACL in his left knee in 2013 and again in 2014.

Less than 48 hours removed from Monday night’s masterpiece, it’s hard at this point to reach any conclusions regarding whether Bradford will or won’t play when the Vikings travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday. If for some reason he can’t play, it will be the Case Keenum show.

Missing practice for the Vikings was linebacker Anthony Barr, who has a hamstring injury. Also limited in practice was linebacker Emmanuel Lamur, also with a hamstring injury.