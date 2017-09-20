Sam Bradford, Anthony Barr limited in Vikings practice

When Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford spoke to the media on Wednesday, he said he would be taking part in practice in hopes of making it back into the lineup against the Buccaneers this weekend.

The Vikings submitted their injury report from the practice and Bradford is officially listed as a limited participant. That’s the same listing that Bradford had in all three practices last week before ultimately being ruled out after a pre-game workout on Sunday.

Bradford said Wednesday that he thinks he’ll be able to play, but that his knee’s response to practice work will be a determining factor. Case Keenum would start if Bradford, who reportedly has a bone bruise, can’t play.

Linebacker Anthony Barr was also limited with a hamstring injury. Barr was able to play against the Steelers last Sunday.

On the Tampa side, linebacker Kwon Alexander sat out with a hamstring injury while cornerback Brent Grimes was limited by a shoulder issue.