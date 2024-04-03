Sam Billings: T20 Blast schedule devalues competition

Billings is now a white-ball-only player - AP Photo/Mark Baker

Sam Billings has slammed the schedule for the T20 Blast as “ridiculous” and believes that the global calendar is “in the saturation phase”.

Billings, 32, has stepped away from first-class cricket and signed a white-ball-only contract with Kent, where he is Twenty20 captain. He now juggles these commitments with playing in overseas franchise competitions, meaning that he will not play in this year’s County Championship and return to action in Kent’s first T20 Blast game on May 31.

Billings led Kent to victory in the Blast in 2021 but attacked the schedule for this year’s competition. The group stages finish on July 19, but there is then a six-week gap until the knockout stage begins on Sept 3, raising fears that many sides will miss their overseas players for the quarter-finals and finals day.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Billings said. “You’ve got to have the finals and the knockout stages so everyone can play.

“I mean, it’s ridiculous - how do you have a final two months later after a group stage? Like we talk about getting the best players over in the county season and marketing the county season, it just does not make sense to me.”

Billings, who has represented England in three Tests, 28 one-day internationals and 37 T20 internationals, urged administrators to devise a more coherent schedule, warning that more players are choosing between formats. Ben Stokes this week confirmed that he would not be available for the T20 World Cup in June as he builds up his return to bowling in the red-ball game.

“There’s so much cricket going on,” Billings said. “Of course, as players we benefit hugely but it can also be detrimental to each player as we’re seeing with the biggest stars in the game - Ben Stokes pulling out of a World Cup to manage his workload to prioritise red-ball cricket.

“We’re seeing examples of it throughout the game now where there’s just so much cricket that it’s very tough for these multi-format players to persist away with that. So I think we’re in the saturation phase where we’re at that point where people are making decisions individually. But the global game has still got a lot of work to do.”

Billings, who became a father this year, said that his decision to stop playing first-class cricket would ensure that he was fresher for his other commitments. While he played Test cricket as recently as July 2022, he averaged just 9.2 in six championship games last summer before he stopped playing first-class cricket.

“Cricket is trying to figure itself out and individuals are trying to do that as well,” he said. “So I think the key thing is a very individual decision and what’s best for that personal player and what their aspirations are at the stage of career is totally up to them. For me that was the reason why I chose this direction. For the rest of my career it gives me absolute clarity on what I want to do.

“Playing a lot of the year constantly on the merry-go-round as such wears you down so getting a bit more balance in my life as making a decision kind of what I want to do as opposed to what I think other people want me to do, which is quite empowering and a really good place to be.”

