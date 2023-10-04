Sam Bell: Bristol City forward signs new three-year deal

Bristol City forward Sam Bell has signed a new three-year deal to stay with the club until 2026.

The 21-year-old Bristol-born player has scored four goals this season, including in Saturday's defeat by Stoke.

Bell joined the Bristol City academy aged 12 and went on to make his first-team debut in December 2020.

He has played 51 times for the club in all and featured in all nine Championship games so far this season.

"I feel as if I have made a lot of progress and I'm ready to kick on and see what the next few years bring," Bell said.